The Goldman Sachs Group Trims BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

BRBR opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

