The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.