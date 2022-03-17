The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

