The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,760. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

