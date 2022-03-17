The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.86) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.41).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,121.50 ($14.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,041.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,091.78. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,705.15).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

