The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.