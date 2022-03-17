The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($32.12) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($25.83).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,887.50 ($24.54) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,702.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,709.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

