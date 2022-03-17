The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of WU opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

