Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 25,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,709. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.80.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.