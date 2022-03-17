TimkenSteel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,282 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,202% compared to the average volume of 252 call options.

NYSE TMST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 41,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

