TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

