TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.98. 124,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,792,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
