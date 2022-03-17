TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.91 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.