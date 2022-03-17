TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.91 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68.
In related news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
TMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.