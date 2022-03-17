Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

TOPCF stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

