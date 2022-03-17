Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

