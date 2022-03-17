Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,619,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 4,355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.9 days.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

