TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 15,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.