TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 15,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
