Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 call options.

APTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.