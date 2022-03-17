Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 call options.
APTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
