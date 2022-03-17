Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

