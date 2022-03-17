Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

