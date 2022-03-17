Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

