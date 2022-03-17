Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 368,858 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

