Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

