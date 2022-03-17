Trek Financial LLC Buys 3,836 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 10,231,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,752. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

