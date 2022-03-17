Trek Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.59. 1,375,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.