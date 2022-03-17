Trent Franklin Buys 3,030,869 Shares of Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) Stock

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML – Get Rating) insider Trent Franklin acquired 3,030,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,370.43 ($26,165.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03.
Gateway Mining
