Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 781,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.70.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $51,769,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $20,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $16,737,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

