Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TRIB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIB. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

