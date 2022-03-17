TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,916 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of TripAdvisor worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 128.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TripAdvisor by 134,037.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TripAdvisor by 139.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 136,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,312. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $62.62.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

About TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.