trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.01. trivago shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 6,424 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $778.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

