TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Down 0%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 10,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for 4.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 46.69% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

