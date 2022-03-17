Truist Financial Weighs in on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after purchasing an additional 272,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

