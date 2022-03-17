TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MEDS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 208,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

