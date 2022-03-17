TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
MEDS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 208,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
