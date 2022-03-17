Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 1826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.79.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

