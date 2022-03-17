Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 1826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.79.
About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.