Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.12

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.12 and last traded at C$33.92, with a volume of 724482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.02.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.49. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

