Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 150,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

JELD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 523,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

