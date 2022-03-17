TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 8.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.59. 163,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,215,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,999 shares of company stock worth $433,833 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

