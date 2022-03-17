Tuttle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,680 NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Shares of NASDAQ NVACU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.12.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthView Acquisition (NVACU)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.