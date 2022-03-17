Tuttle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,680 NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVACU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

