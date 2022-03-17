Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bridgetown 2 worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 320.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 35.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 159,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 298,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

NASDAQ BTNB opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Bridgetown 2 Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.