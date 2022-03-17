Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $24,218.75 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

