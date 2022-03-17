UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

