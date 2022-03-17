UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,267 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of FirstCash worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

