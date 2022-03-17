UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,204 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of nCino worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.05. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

