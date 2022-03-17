UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,204 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of nCino worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.05. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.