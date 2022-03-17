UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Open Lending worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Open Lending by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

