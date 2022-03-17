UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.