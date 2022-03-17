UBS Group Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

WCH stock opened at €148.75 ($163.46) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

