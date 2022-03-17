UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $125.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.