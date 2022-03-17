UBS Group Upgrades Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) to Buy

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.
About Recruit (Get Rating)
