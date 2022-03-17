UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Up 20.1% in February

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 1,556,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

