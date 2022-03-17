UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

